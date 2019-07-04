Rain chances clearing for July Fourth fireworks

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms should start to subside by sunset tonight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and ideal fireworks viewing conditions. Lows will only fall into the middle 70s by daybreak on Friday, leaving us with a very muggy start. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day on Friday with the heat index in the triple digits. More scattered showers and storms are expected into the afternoon and evening hours.
The weekend looks OK for now with highs in the lowers 90s. Expect more pop-up showers and storms into the afternoon hours, leading to a slight delay in you outside activities. The heat will continue as we head into next week with highs staying into the low to middle 90s.
