Mother Nature to bring atmospheric fireworks today

Your midday and early afternoon holiday plans are the ones that are in the most jeopardy today as showers and storms are expected to fire up around or just after noon today. These showers and storms will bring the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning for much of the Valley, but nothing is expected to be severe. Storms today will be scattered across the area. The good news is that they are expected to fizzle out by the time the sun sets, which means we should be all clear for all the fireworks displays later tonight. Temperatures for today will stay into the low 90s, with humidity making it feel like the upper 90s or right around 100.