Mother Nature to bring atmospheric fireworks today

Happy Fourth of July! Today is starting out just like every other day this week as we have very warm morning temperatures with high humidity and even some areas of patchy fog.
Your midday and early afternoon holiday plans are the ones that are in the most jeopardy today as showers and storms are expected to fire up around or just after noon today. These showers and storms will bring the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning for much of the Valley, but nothing is expected to be severe. Storms today will be scattered across the area. The good news is that they are expected to fizzle out by the time the sun sets, which means we should be all clear for all the fireworks displays later tonight. Temperatures for today will stay into the low 90s, with humidity making it feel like the upper 90s or right around 100.
Tomorrow could be the day where we have the highest feels-like temperatures of the week. Temperatures are likely to make it back into the mid-90s for much of the Valley, but humidity will likely be even higher. That will lead to feels like temperatures around 100-degrees or higher for much of the afternoon. Scattered storms are expected for the afternoon once again and this pattern will last into the weekend as well. Next week looks like it could be even hotter!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
