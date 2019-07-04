More pre-K classrooms added to Marshall County schools starting next year

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - By the time the first bell rings in August, the Marshall County school system will look different at two campuses. The board of education voted Wednesday to move K-4 grade levels from Claysville to DAR Elementary to make room for additional pre-K instruction at Claysville.
In a quick meeting Wednesday, the Board voted unanimously to make the change.
Dr. Cindy Wigley, superintendent of Marshall County Schools, says this opens the door for 18 more students who otherwise would have likely been stuck on the waiting list.
“We do have a waiting list for our preschool," admitted Wigley. "We’re excited to be adding another preschool to Claysville. We will have 5 there next year.”
No teachers were laid off, but units were eliminated. Several teachers retired and others were either given placement across the County or will transition to DAR along with the Claysville principal.
“We don’t earn the amount of teacher units that we need there and we just can’t afford to pay for those on a local level," said Wigley.
Wigley says the mantra of the school system is to focus on ‘providing the best opportunity we can for our students.’
The additional pre-K classroom is funded through grants.
To help make the transition smooth, there will be an open house for Claysville students moving to DAR on Tuesday, July 30.
