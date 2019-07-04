Kayaker missing at Elk River in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A search is underway for a missing kayaker in Limestone County.
According to the Limestone County Rescue Squad, the kayaker went missing at Elk River near Sportsman’s Park Wednesday night.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol says the kayak capsized
Crews say the missing man, who is in his 30s, was with his girlfriend, who says he yelled for her before disappearing.
Limestone County sheriff’s deputies say they plan to search until 11 p.m., then resume the search Thursday morning.
