Hepatitis A outbreak spreads to Madison, Marshall counties

Hepatitis A outbreak spreads to Madison, Marshall counties
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 3, 2019 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 10:11 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State health officials say the hepatitis A outbreak is now hitting Madison and Marshall counties.

There are now 8 cases reported in Marshall County and three cases in Madison. County.

When three cases or more are reported it reaches outbreak status.

There has been a hepatitis A outbreak in Jackson and DeKalb counties over the last several months with numbers now reaching 29 and 25 cases, respectively.

[ Health officials say they’re handling hepatitis A outbreak in NE Alabama ]

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says it’s no surprise hepatitis A made its way west.

Landers says it’s preventable but can spread quickly if you’re not vaccinated, so officials are working to coordinate vaccinations for at-risk people.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.