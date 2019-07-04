Hepatitis A outbreak spreads to Madison, Marshall counties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State health officials say the hepatitis A outbreak is now hitting Madison and Marshall counties.
There are now 8 cases reported in Marshall County and three cases in Madison. County.
When three cases or more are reported it reaches outbreak status.
There has been a hepatitis A outbreak in Jackson and DeKalb counties over the last several months with numbers now reaching 29 and 25 cases, respectively.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says it’s no surprise hepatitis A made its way west.
Landers says it’s preventable but can spread quickly if you’re not vaccinated, so officials are working to coordinate vaccinations for at-risk people.
