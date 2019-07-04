Crime Stoppers: Woman uses different IDs to cash over $12K in fraudulent checks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say a woman stole a book of checks out of someone’s mailbox. Now, Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers hope you’ll recognize her.
Investigators say she cashed two of the victim’s checks for more than $12,000. They say she pulled the fraudulent check con at two Redstone Federal Credit Union branches. Officers say she showed two different identifications from Georgia when she passed off the fraudulent checks.
If you recognize her, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.