Bacteria advisory issued for part of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Due to elevated bacteria levels, an advisory is in effect for Panama City Beach Beach Access #41 (SP 5).
The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is monitoring the area for high levels of enteric bacteria.
Enteric bacteria can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage, according to the Florida Department of Health.
At this time, no beach closures are expected.
Contact the Florida Department of Health in Bay County at (850) 481-4806 if you have any questions.
