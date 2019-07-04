Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted in east Alabama

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Amer Alert late Wednesday.
Authorities say 2-year-old Catalina Chloe Rimpsey is believed to be in extreme danger.
Catalina was seen last in Anniston around 11 a.m. She is 36 inches tall, 31 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Catalina has been abducted by her father, 75-year-old Freddy Victory Rimpsey. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
They may be traveling in a 1999 navy/tan Ford Econoline E150 with plate number 11FP201, possibly travelling to Chicago, Illinois.
ALEA says Rimpsey is known to visit a store near the Alabama and Georgia state line to play the lottery on Wednesdays.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600; or call 911.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.