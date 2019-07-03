UNA to spend $3.6M to buy Collins Medical Building

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Florence the University of North Alabama College of Business spent more than three and half million dollars to buy the old Collins Medical Building.
The university expects to spend about $1,000,000 renovating the space.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, a majority of the cost to buy and upgrade the building will comes from the school’s general fund.
The Florence City council will also provide some money to help with renovations.
