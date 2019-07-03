Police investigating shooting in Florence

Police Lights
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 3, 2019 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 12:02 PM

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Florence on the 100 block of Marengo Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

Investigators say they found a 20-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt. Police don’t have an update on his name or condition right now.,

We know a person of interest has been interviewed, but no charges have been filed at this time.

