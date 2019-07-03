Police investigating shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Florence on the 100 block of Marengo Street just after midnight on Tuesday.
Investigators say they found a 20-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt. Police don’t have an update on his name or condition right now.,
We know a person of interest has been interviewed, but no charges have been filed at this time.
