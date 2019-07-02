Mother charged after Florence County deputy breaks car window to save 1-year-old from hot car

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A baby was rescued from a hot, locked car, while the mother was inside a Florence Walmart, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby.
A call went out at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday about a baby girl inside the car in the parking lot on South Irby Street. To put into perspective, WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says the outside temperature in Florence at that time was 99 degrees and the heat index was 102 degrees.
A special operations deputy was nearby and responded within two minutes.
Kirby said the deputy had to break the car window to get the little girl out. The deputy was in the process of cooling the baby off when EMS arrived.
Kirby said the one-year-old baby, is doing pretty good and was able to drink water.
The mother, 38-year-old Jennifer Renee McElveen Wise, will be charged with unlawful neglect, according to Kirby.
Authorities won’t say how long she was inside the Walmart.
