Monrovia Elementary School undergoing $50 million in renovations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As the start of a new school year nears, several schools in Madison County are undergoing some kind of renovation process. Some are small and include security upgrades to entrances and car lines. Other schools are getting some major upgrades, including Monrovia Elementary School.
Kerry Wilkerson, Chief Operating Officer for Madison County Schools, says these improvements are necessary to help students succeed in a classroom. One major upgrade at MES includes tearing down the back portion of the school and creating outdoor classrooms. “The outdoor classroom is going to add a whole other element to this campus for kids to learn. From different programs, different atmosphere, it’s going to be a great improvement,” said Wilkerson.
Wilkerson also mentions the outdoor classroom can enhance a students learning ability. “It’s amazing to see how kids act in a classroom inside versus outside. We’re taking them outside that box and we’re opening the whole world to them right here to show them what they can do.”
The school will also see a boost in security. Wilkerson says more security cameras will be added and crews are working to make it harder for people to enter the school building. More fencing will be added around where students will be dropped off and picked up.
The project comes with a hefty price tag. The school system is spending $50 million for the upgrades. The land where the building is being knocked down is expected to be clear by the time kids return to school in August. The new outdoor classrooms are expected to be set up by spring.
