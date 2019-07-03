Make the Fourth of July fun for pets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Booms and blasts from fireworks can cause immense stress for our pets which in turn, can cause panic and confusion.
Frightened animals may try to escape. We spoke to the care providers at Huntsville Animal Services, who say you should consider bringing your pet inside, if its an outside pet.
You can put it in a crate, or an area in the middle of the home where loud sounds would be muffled. And, whether inside or out, make sure your animal has an ID tag, just in case.
“Definitely put ID tags on your pet, attached to their collar. That way if they do get lose, it’s quicker to get them back home,” said Karen Buchanan, Huntsville Animal Services.
If your animal does escape, check with your local shelter first thing to look for it.
If you know your animal is sensitive to loud noises, your vet can also provide possible treatment options.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.