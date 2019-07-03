Local churches to host panel, discuss youth concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Decatur churches are making headlines for the right reasons.
St. James and Alabama Fork Presbyterian Churches want you to get your questions answered.
They are hosting a free community panel next Wednesday where parents and children can ask experts in law enforcement healthcare, financial and legal sectors for advice or information as it pertains to their families needs.
Several of the experts are leaders in the local community like Decatur Superintendent Micheal Douglass, while others are traveling from out of state to speak on the topics.
For more information go to the Athens News Courier.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.