$3K reward for info on truck stolen from Madison County military service member

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County family and the sheriff’s office are reaching out to the public to help find a stolen pickup truck.
The red 1963 Chevrolet C-10 is a family heirloom belonging to an active military service member who is currently stationed overseas. It was stored in their uncle’s home and was stolen shortly after the uncle passed away, according to the sheriff’s office.
It was stolen from the 3500 block of Bobo Section Road sometime between June 21 and 24.
If you have any information, please contact investigator Andrews at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov or dispatch at 256-722-7181.
