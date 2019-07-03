Independence Day celebration on Lake Guntersville and crowd expectations

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re planning to celebrate our nations birthday on Lake Guntersville tomorrow and watch their massive fireworks show, we have some important information you need to know about the crowd and parking.
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend lake Guntersville to celebrate Independence Day.
“People will start very early in the morning getting their spots. You know we have lots of area along the shoreline and it’s all open and free. It’s first come first serve basis,” said Mayor Leigh Dollar.
Despite the large turnout, Mayor Dollar says there’s plenty of parking to watch the 20 minute long fireworks show that will be lit from a barge.
“We allow people to park on Highway 69, on the grassy area, they must be off the road. They can also park on a portion of 431. They cannot park on the river bridge for safety. So there’s lots of areas where people may park and enjoy the fireworks show,” said Dollar.
With so many people expected to watch the fireworks show from Lake Guntersville, the city benefits from the economic impact.
“They buy all their picnic food, their cookout supplies, their ice, their beverages, you know their toys they want to play with, gas, some spend the night, some spend the weekend,” said Dollar.
The mayor says rain or shine the fireworks will start at 9 o’clock on July 4th.
