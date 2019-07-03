Increasing storm chances through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! It is a very warm start to the day again today with temperatures into the low to mid 70s and there doesn’t look like much relief is on the way.
Today will be nearly a carbon copy of what we saw Monday and Tuesday. Heat, humidity, with midday storms firing up in some spots, while others stay dry.
High temperatures today will likely top out into the mid 90s with more sunshine across the Valley. Feels-like temperatures will be close to, if not just slightly above, 100-degrees.
The Fourth of July brings us a better chance at showers and storms with wider spread storms through the middle of the day.
I still don’t expect a complete washout, and all the storms should be finished by sundown which should lead to a great evening for fireworks!
The heat, humidity, and thunderstorms look to continue through the weekend with temperatures into the low to mid 90s!
