Huntsville pool vandalized with homophobic slurs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A community pool was vandalized with a message of hate for all to see.
It happened overnight at the Greenwyche Club pool on Toney Drive in Huntsville.
Homophobic messages and slurs were scrawled across walls, the ground, even the pool pumps.
Pool managers spent Tuesday trying to clean up and talking to police.
They say they don’t why someone would do this to a family-friendly pool.
“Why would you do this? You’re just making everyone’s life harder. I get to stand in 90 degree heat scrubbing spray-paint of a sidewalk with a bunch of kids walking by asking what they wrote and I have to say, ‘I can’t tell you because it’s that horrible,'" said pool manager Garrett Taylor.
The Greenwyche Club doesn’t have surveillance cameras installed at the pool but they’re considering it now that this has happened.].
