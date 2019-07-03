Huntsville fireworks laws and rules

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you're planning to purchase your own fireworks to shoot on the 4th of July, be sure to check the laws where you live. We talked to Huntsville Police about what you can and can't do within city limits.
Officers are preparing for Independence Day. They say every year they get hundreds of additional calls because of people who don’t know the rules or the laws when it comes to lighting fireworks and they want you and your family to be safe.
“Outside our average number of calls that need our attention, this time of year as well as New Year’s we get an additional several hundreds of calls in relation to possible gunfire and or fireworks so you can imagine that taxes us a whole lot,” said Lt. Johnson.
Officers say they’ll do their best to respond to every call, and if they see you lighting commercial grade fireworks you could find yourself in jail.
“If there are fireworks displayed where officers can see them, they can and will be confiscated. If there is definitely a lot of negligence going on with how they’re being fired it is possible you can be cited if not jail depending on the circumstances of the situation in which we were called,” said Lt. Johnson.
Illegally lighting off fireworks isn’t the only way you can get in trouble.
“In city limits under state code it is illegal to fire a handgun within the confines of the city limits. It is a misdemeanor. Not only that, it’s definitely unsafe. What goes up, must come down. In the past we’ve had bullet rounds that have mysteriously come through roofs of houses or landed in areas where there were citizens,” said Lt. Johnson.
Lt. Johnson says if you like watching fireworks it’s a lot safer to go to big areas that are hosting parties like the US Space and Rocket Center with your family and if you’re going to go, it’s also a good idea to carpool to try and cut down on traffic.
