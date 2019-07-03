Hot Fourth of July with isolated showers and storms

A few light showers are tracking from west to east, and mostly cloudy conditions are stretched across the Tennessee Valley. Heavier showers and a few thunderstorms will likely develop as the heat continues to build this afternoon into the evening. The rain will be isolated and small, likely slow moving. Highs will be in the low 90s, but those who receive rain will be slightly cooler.
Tomorrow is the Fourth of July! The day will start dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Typical Summer weather is expected Thursday, hot with pop-up showers during the afternoon and evening. Summer-time showers are good at clearing out around sunset, so fireworks should be good to go during nighttime hours.
The heat and humidity will be set on high the rest of the week. Heat index values will be near 100° tomorrow afternoon, and Friday could have heat indices around 105°, which could also last through the weekend.
If you don’t like the rain, the good news is next week looks drier. There is still the possibility for a few pop-up showers, but coverage is very slim. The rain may stay away for most next week, but you may be asking for it with next week’s heat. Highs are expected to peak into the low to mid-90s.
