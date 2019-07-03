Fireworks rules vary in the Shoals

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Speaking of fireworks, out in the Shoals, there are some different rules on where you can buy them around the area.
Fireworks can be legally sold in Florence, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia, but not in Muscle Shoals.
They can be legally shot in the unincorporated areas of the shoals.
Also, there are different times in each city for when you can shoot them off.
Police also want to remind you to considerate of neighbors with smalls pets or military veterans who might suffer from PTSD.
