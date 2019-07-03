Fatal crashes higher around Independence Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July, and the two days before and after it, are some of the most dangerous days to drive in Alabama.
CAPS, the Center for Advanced Public Safety at the University of Alabama, looked at several years worth of statewide crash data.
Researchers studied crash data for the last five years. Those numbers don’t lie according to one researcher.
The five days on and around the Fourth of July averaged three fatal crashes a day. That’s nearly a third higher than the average of fatal crashes per day the rest of the year.
“The DUI rate for fatalities was 63 percent. That is higher than normal. It’s usually a little over 50 percent,” according to Rhonda Stricklin, Associate Director of Outreach for CAPS.
The major causes of crashes around the holiday are impaired driving from alcohol or other drugs as well as speeding.
Drivers should be mindful of wearing their seatbelt, obey the speed limit, and don’t drink and drive.
