Athens man released from custody after confessing to killing 22 cats

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man who reportedly confessed to killing 22 cats is once again a free man.
A judge ordered 54-year-old Ronald Golden to continue outpatient follow-up care at Athens Limestone Mental Health Center.
Golden has been under mental health care since he was charged with 22 counts of animal cruelty back in 2013.
He was found not guilty in 2018 by reason of insanity.
