Are you having issues with Facebook or Instagram? You’re not alone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Social media platforms are experiencing sporadic network outages on Wednesday.
For some users, issues include images or livestreams not loading properly on Instagram and Facebook.
Facebook and Instagram, which are operated as one company, issued the same statements regarding the issues.
According to the website Down Detector, the network issues are not impacting all users.
Twitter also reported issues, specifically with notifications and sending direct messages.
It’s not clear at this time what is causing the problems.
