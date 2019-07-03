AL ‘attack squirrel’ suspect facing new charge

AL ‘attack squirrel’ suspect facing new charge
The man who made national headlines after he was accused of feeding meth to his squirrel Is he’s facing a new charge. (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 3, 2019 at 6:55 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 6:56 AM

ATHENS, AL. (WAFF) - The man who made national headlines after he was accused of feeding meth to his squirrel Is he’s facing a new charge.

Paulk is now facing state misdemeanor charges of possession of a wild animal according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.

[READ MORE: ATTACK SQUIRREL: North Alabama deputies rescue wild rodent in meth bust]

[READ MORE: North Alabama ‘attack squirrel’ suspect posts video while on the run...with another squirrel]

[READ MORE: ’Attack squirrel’ suspect calls in to Florence radio station, claims to be reunited with squirrel]

This on top of charges for possessing a controlled substance and illegally possessing a firearm.

Paulk has denied feeding meth to the squirrel.

After being arrested last week, Paulk posted bail from the Lauderdale County Jail, but he’s now being held in the Limestone County Jail after his probation was revoked from a 2016 robbery conviction.

Read more at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.