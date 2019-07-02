Whitesburg Christian Academy graduates injured in car wreck; 1 in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prayers are being requested for five Whitesburg Christian Academy graduates involved in a Sunday evening wreck in Jackson County.
Headmaster Jerry Reeder said the five young men were returning home from a hiking trip at the Walls of Jericho when their car collided with another car on Highway 72 and Highway 79.
Four were admitted to Huntsville Hospital in various conditions. The fifth was hurt but did not go to the hospital. He was the one who called 911 and the other boys’ parents.
One of them is in critical condition. Matthew Richardson is in intensive care with a serious brain injury and an injury to his pelvis.
Another, Mark Denman, is still in serious condition but is on track to be moved to a regular room.
Nathanial Branham and Ben Byard suffered broken bones. Both were released.
No one in the other car was injured, but inside was a pastor from Section who prayed over the teens until medical help arrived.
“I’d like to thank the staff at Huntsville Hospital, and all the outpouring of support and love from our church family. It has been amazing. There is value in the church family, when a crisis comes they step up and meet people’s need and they care,” said the Rev. Darryl Craft from Whitesburg Baptist Church.
One of the boys attends Alabama, another Auburn, and the other three are at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
