Storm chances increasing for the rest of the week

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start to diminish after sunset tonight leaving us with some passing clouds and lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday will start off with mostly sunny skies before more cloud cover will move in, the heat index will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon hours with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning being the main concerns.
The Fourth of July will also be very hot with plenty of dry hours to enjoy some time outside but expect some delays in your activities throughout the day with off and on showers and thunderstorms expected. The good news is that these showers and storms will die down after sunset leaving us with drier skies and warm temperatures for fireworks viewing.
The unsettled weather pattern with continue along with the heat as we head through the weekend, daily chances for afternoon storms will continue through Sunday.
