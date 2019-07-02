New details about skull discovered at popular campground in Franklin County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The investigation into a skull that was discovered in Franklin County is heating up. Investigators have spent several weeks trying to find out who the person was and how they ended up at a popular campground.
The skull had been found three weeks ago and although we don’t know the identity of the individual, the sheriffs department as well as forensics teams say it appears as if the person died anywhere from two to seven years ago.
The skull is that of a white man in between the ages 18 and 50 years old.
The skull was found back on June 10th right here at Horseshoe Bend Camp Grounds.
“Some people walking and exploring the area and they were looking for a place to put a campfire I believe and they walked up and noticed this and they immediately contacted us,” says Sheriff Shannon Oliver.
Members of the Franklin County Sheriffs office have searched a lot of these woods and they haven’t found any other bones. They also haven’t found anyone fitting the description of the skull.
“We personally don’t have any missing person reports that match that criteria. The investigation will begin to try and found out more,” says Sheriff Oliver.
The sheriff you just heard from says there are still a lot of questions and they hope you may have some answers. If you know who this skull could belong to, you’re asked to give them a call.
