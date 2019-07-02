Meridianville public storm shelter near completion

WAFF 48 cameras checked out the site on Tuesday. We spoke with Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones about the project. He says the shelter will hold 198 people. Jones says in this part of the county, many people didn’t have a safe place to be when severe weather strikes. “It’s something like insurance, you know?” Jones told us. “You don’t use it unless you really need it and there’s a lot of people that live in close proximity that don’t have a place to go during tornado season and in rough weather.”