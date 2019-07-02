Man charged in deadly 2017 Hazel Green dump truck wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man is facing charges in a fatal wreck that claimed the life of one person and injured several other people.
Charles Whitson Holladay was arrested for manslaughter and three counts of assault in the first degree and booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday morning.
According to Assistant Madison County District Attorney Shauna Barnett, the charges stem from a direct to grand jury investigation based on a wreck that happened on March 29, 2017 where Holladay was driving a dump truck southbound on 231 and slammed into the back of a line of traffic that had slowed/stopped in Hazel Green.
"It caused a chain reaction where several cars were involved and it killed one person and seriously injured several others," Barnett said.
Sidney E. Duckett, 54, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was killed in the crash. He was a passenger in one of the vehicles hit by the truck. According to his obituary, Duckett was employed as a paint engineer at Nissan’s Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.
Duckett’s wife was driving their vehicle. She was taken to the hospital. Troopers said two other people from the other vehicles were also injured.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.