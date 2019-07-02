Madison County School Board to wait on interim superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The future leader of Madison County Schools is unclear, for now.
Monday, the Madison County School board accepted Superintendent Matt Massey’s resignation in a special session.
Massey is taking on the role of president at the new Huntsville cyber and engineering school.
The board declined to vote on an interim superintendent, but scheduled such a vote for its July 11 meeting.
Whoever is chosen will take over upon Massey’s resignation on July 14.
Board president David Weis mentioned the potential promotion of Deputy Superintendent Mark Minskey, but the board decided to table that discussion because Minskey was not present at the meeting.
The board discussed the procedure for finding a permanent replacement, which remains unclear.
However, the board did determine they are obligated to find a replacement within 180 days.
