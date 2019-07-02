Court records reveal new info, confessions from former Florence pastor charged with child sex abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Court records reveal new and sordid details about a former Florence Baptist church pastor accused of sexually abusing a child.
John Martin, who has since resigned from Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence, was arrested on four counts of child sex abuse.
Court records show that Martin allegedly abused at least one boy. The victim told investigators he was abused at Martin’s home and on a road trip.
Records also state that Martin would send explicit text messages to this child.
According to the court records, Martin confessed to the abuse to his congregation at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence and made a confession to his wife about what he called “an affair” and said he was thinking about suicide.
Martin then checked himself into a psychiatric unit and turned over two guns before being arrested.
An assistant district attorney would not comment on whether any other victims have been identified or have come forward, but court records do say during Martin’s confession to his congregation he said he had abused two boys.
