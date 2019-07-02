2 arrested in Courtland drug bust

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, multiple agencies responded to a drug investigation in the Courtland community.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, Moulton police, Franklin County Drug Enforcement Unit, Morgan County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the ALEA Region E Narcotics Enforcement Unit executed multiple search warrants. Agents say they seized marijuana, cash and “ice” methamphetamine.
Terrence Lemar Garner, 30, and Brandi Lashawn Hampton, 23, were both charged with drug trafficking and first-degree illegal possession of marijuana. Both were booked into the Lawrence County Jail with an $11,000 bond.
