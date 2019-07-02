BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning in 2006, a sales tax holiday was enacted. No state sales or use tax is due on covered items.
The sales tax holiday begins on the third full weekend of July and ends at midnight the following Sunday. A county or municipality by resolution or ordinance adopted at least 30 days prior to the third full weekend of July, may provide for the exemption of “covered items” from county or municipal sales or use taxes during the same time period, under the same terms, conditions, and definitions as provided for the state sales tax holiday, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Participants in the Alabama 2019 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday can be found at this link.
