AAA offering free towing on July 4th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA is offering free towing on the 4th of July as part of their Tow-for-Life promotion.
The agency is teaming up with wrecker services across the state to again offer its “Tow-for-Life” program. It provides free towing services in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.
Just one phone call to Triple-A can save you thousands. Legal fees, bail and other related expenses can add up to more than ten thousand dollars.
Officials are urging residents to make that call.
From the AAA press release:
To receive free towing on July 4th:
- Call AAA Alabama at 1-800-222-4357 (1-800-AAA-HELP) and ask for Tow-for-Life. The vehicle must be operable to qualify for a free tow.
- The operator will ask for the driver’s name, home address, telephone number and exact location of the vehicle and driver.
- A tow truck will be dispatched and upon arrival the wrecker driver will ask for identification and the keys to the vehicle.
- The vehicle will be towed to the home of the driver or owner if the owner is present.
- Towing is provided at NO CHARGE up to 10 miles.
