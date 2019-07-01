16-year-old charged in deaths of Rod, Paula Bramblett

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Division has arrested and charged a teen driver in the May 25 crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett.
Johnston Edward Taylor, 16, of Auburn, was arrested on warrants charging him with two counts of manslaughter. The arrest marks the first time Taylor’s name has been publicly released in connection to the crash.
Investigators said Taylor’s arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation into the traffic crash. According to Auburn police, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Traffic Homicide Unit report confirmed Taylor’s vehicle was traveling at well over the posted 55 mph speed limit at the time of the crash.
“Additionally, on July 1, 2019, the Auburn Police Division received the Toxicological Analysis Report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirming the presence of marijuana in Taylor’s system,” Auburn police stated in a news release.
Taylor is being charged as an adult. He was arrested at his home Monday and taken to the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Rod Bramblett was the celebrated voice of Auburn Tigers athletics. His wife had worked for Auburn University in its Office of Information Technology. They left behind two children, Shelby and Joshua.
According to the initial traffic crash report by Auburn police, the teen driver, now identified as Taylor, told police he fell asleep at the wheel before his 2011 Jeep Laredo slammed into the back of the Bramblett’s 2017 Toyota Highlander SUV.
The collision happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Sanford Avenue in Auburn around 6 p.m. that Saturday evening.
The police report stated the Jeep was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Shug Jordan approaching Samford when it hit the back of the Bramblett’s SUV right of center. The Highlander appeared to have been stationary or near stationary in the southbound outside lane of Shug Jordan at the traffic light.
According to the report, the driver of the Jeep, identified at the time only as a student of Lee-Scott Academy, said he fell asleep while driving and didn’t remember what happened.
The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to hit a pedestrian crossing signal and a traffic light pole before coming to a stop. The Highlander was pushed into the intersection and through the opposing lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on the curb.
