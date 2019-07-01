Scattered rain ahead of Fourth of July

Any isolated showers will end after sunset tonight leaving us with partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will be a very similar day with more chances for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, highs will be in the low to middle 90s.
The pattern will get a bit bumpier by Wednesday and Thursday as our chances for thunderstorms will become more scattered in nature. Things stay hot in the lower 90s with more cloud cover. The good news is that most storms on the Fourth of July should start to die down after sunset and leave us with ideal conditions for firework viewing.
Next weekend looks to be a bit more unsettled with better chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs stay in the low 90s. This stretch of 90+ degree weather does not look like it will be going away anytime soon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.