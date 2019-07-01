Vehicle safety threats and warnings if you leave your car unattended

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - July is National Protect Your Vehicle Month. WAFF 48 News talked with Huntsville police officers who have some shocking statistics that will make you think twice before you leave your car running and unattended.
Officers say every 40.9 seconds a car is stolen somewhere in America. One of the main reasons is because people leave their cars running while running quick errands.
“I leave the car running sometimes because when I set my Bluetooth, I know it’s crazy, every time I reset my car I have to wait for it to reload up again and I hate it. I just want to take off and go, but sometimes I just leave the keys in there because it’s easy to put it in gear and go,” said Patrick Fisher.
A lot of people are like Patrick, and leave vehicles running, but Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police department says taking a couple of extra seconds can save you a lot of trouble.
“Take advantage of your key fob arming and disarming your alarm system on that vehicle,” said Lt. Johnson.
Here’s another shocking statistic, more than 40 percent of stolen cars nationwide are never recovered. If you live in Huntsville, the numbers are a little better.
“Our stolen vehicles usually have some other criminal activity related to the act of the vehicle being stolen, but our recovery of those vehicles are a lot higher than 40 percent,” said Lt. Johnson.
Patrick says he’s surprised by the numbers and will try to do better.
“I’ll try to change, I’ll try to change and not do it anymore,” said Fisher.
In the Tennessee Valley we’re surrounded by some states that rank in the top 10 of most stolen cars. Florida is in 3rd and Georgia is 6th.
There are no guarantees your car will never be stolen but anything you can do to decrease your odds of becoming a victim is worth trying.
