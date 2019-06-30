More than 140 new laws take effect in Tennessee on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 140 new laws will take effect in Tennessee on Monday, including a law that bans the use of hand-held cell phones while driving.
The new laws include measures that: remove more than $435,000 worth of taxes on ammunition (ammunition tax repeal); require students to pass a civics test before they graduate; automatically send death penalty cases to the state Supreme Court for review.
A new law also bars people who received an ordained minister license online from officiating weddings in Tennessee.
At least one internet church has sued the state, arguing the law is unconstitutional.
Other laws taking effect Monday include measures that: repeal the tax on smaller gyms; eliminate state expungement fees; ban the use of hand-held cell phones and other mobile devices while driving.
Fines for using a mobile device while driving start at $50 dollars and police say they'll be watching.
"Those drivers will be ticketed or fined or even stopped and encountered by officers if they're found in violation of this new law," said Col. Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department.
Online sports betting will also become legal in Tennessee, but you won't be able to place wagers until rules and regulations are in place, which will take several months.
Dozens of laws will also go into effect in Mississippi.
The laws give teachers a pay raise; require active shooter drills in public schools; increase marriage license fees ($20 to $35); and ease penalties for people who face courts fines or are trying to find a job after a criminal conviction.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.