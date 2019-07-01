More heat & storms day by day

Happy Monday! Welcome to July! We are in the heart of summer and it certainly feels like it out there across the Tennessee Valley.
Temperatures this morning are into the low 70s across much of the Valley this morning with some areas of patchy fog. Skies are mostly clear this morning in places that are not seeing that fog. As we move through the day today the sun will help us warm up quickly back into the low to mid 90s. Humidity will stay high as well and that will help the heat index climb into the upper 90s, possibly the 100s. Storm chances will once again be there this afternoon and we will see that potential nearly every day this week. Storms today will be isolated as we move through the middle of the day so not everyone will see the rain. Keep in mind that those areas that do see rain will see gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
That is pretty much the same forecast day by day as we move through the next week. Temperatures stay hot into the low 90s, high humidity, and storm chances. Heat and humidity look likely for the 4th of July, but we could also be battling some storm chances as well. Keep checking back on the latest forecast details on the 48 First Alert Weather App.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
