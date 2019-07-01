Madison Co. man accused of killing wife

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested 52-year-old Tyson Wells Ridings for murder.
Investigators tell us on June 30 around 10:45 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Joe Quick Road to assist medics on a reported possible full arrest.
Upon their arrival, medics and deputies found 53-year-old Lorrie Payne Ridings dead. Tyson Wells Ridings was transported to the Criminal Investigations Division for questioning and later arrested.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Madison County Jail. Lorrie Payne Ridings remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Investigators tell us the victim and suspect were husband and wife and the incident is believed to be domestic related.
This is an ongoing investigation.
