Huntsville bus improvements begin
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 1, 2019 at 5:11 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 5:36 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you use public transportation in Huntsville? If so, you need to double check your bus schedule.

Major changes and improvements go into effect. That includes new bus routes and extended hours.

The city is also launching new mobile apps that provide real time bus locations

Here's a look at some of the improvements:

  • Bus services and para-transit services will now run until 9 p.m. on weeknights, Saturday routes have been added from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • More than 130 bus stops have also been added.
  • Some underused segments were eliminated.
  • A new bus route in North Huntsville was also added.
  • And more improvements are coming!

This is just phase one of a five part plan to improve public transportation in Huntsville.

