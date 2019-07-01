Heat index around 100° with isolated storms

Mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions for this Monday afternoon. The heat index will be near 100° for most of the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms lingering through sunset tonight.
Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with muggy lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be a very similar day with more chances for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, highs will be in the low to middle 90s.
The pattern will get a bit more bumpy by Wednesday and Thursday as our chances for thunderstorms will become more scattered in nature, things stay hot in the lower 90s with more cloud cover. The good news is that most storms on the Fourth of July should start to die down after sunset and leave us with ideal conditions for firework viewing.
The 90s will stick around through next weekend and into next week.
