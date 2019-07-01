Former Florence pastor accused of sexually abusing child

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence is under arrest on sex crime charges.
Authorities confirm John Thomas Martin is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child. He was arrested on probable cause and has not yet appeared in court.
He has resigned as pastor.
The abuse was reported to the Lauderdale County district attorney’s office, who launched an investigation through One Place of the Shoals.
Right now, one victim has been reported.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
“These types of crimes are devastating for the community, and there’s always potential for more victims. We’d ask that anyone with more information come forward and allow us to help them," said Coty Hand, assistant district attorney for Lauderdale County.
Martin is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.
