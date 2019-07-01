DeKalb County teen named national Microsoft PowerPoint champion

FYFFE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teen from the small town of Fyffe has made big news in the world of academics.
18-year-old Seth Maddox was named the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. national champion in Microsoft PowerPoint 2016.
Seth bested 365,000 students who entered in total, and 146 competitors who were at the U.S. championship in Orlando, Florida. His next stop is the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in New York City at the end of July.
"Every year we look forward to recognizing these students who have worked so hard to master Microsoft Office,” said Ray Murray, vice president and general manager – IT, Pearson VUE. “They are young, but they are mastering the skills that employers need in the workplace. We look forward to getting to know Seth and watching him strive for greatness both at the World Championship and in college and career.”
As part of his victory, Seth won a $3,000 scholarship.
Seth just graduated from Geraldine High School and is set to study computer engineering at Auburn University.
