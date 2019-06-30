Patchy fog & warm 70s overnight

Widely scattered rain showers will diminish after sunset leaving us with clearing skies and lows in the low 70s, areas of patchy fog will be possible in the sheltered valleys and near bodies of water.
Another typical and hot summer day will start the month of July with the heat index near 100° most of the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds is expected with more pop-up summertime storms expected in the afternoon hours.
Better chances for scattered storms will develop on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs staying in the lower 90s.
The Fourth of July right now looks just “ok” for outdoor activities, highs will be near 90 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and chances for rain and storms throughout the day. These thunderstorms should start to die down around sunset leaving us partly cloudy for fireworks Thursday evening.
