Mobile’s Drew Mathers claims Spirit of America championship

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Mobile’s Drew Mathers used an eagle on No. 16 and a birdie on the 17th hole to win the Spirit of America Classic this afternoon at Burningtree Country Club.
Mathers trailed two-time defending champion Brooks Rabren by four shots after 10 holes in the final round. His three on the par-5 No. 16 tied Rabren.
A birdie on 17 along with a bogey by Rabren on the same hole gave the Huntingdon College player a two-shot lead heading to the final hole.
Rabren just missed an eagle on the final hole when his second shot hit the flag.
“I was just looking to make good shots and get on the green on the back nine,” Mathers said after finishing with a 13-under 271.
Decatur’s Sam Murphy finished sixth with 4-under 280 to tie for the best score among local players. Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot also shot 4-under 280.
The collegiate championship went to the University of Alabama team of Tyler Hitchner and Jake Dezoort with a 4-under 564 to edge out Vanderbilt’s Mason Greenberg and Michael Shears by one shot.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.