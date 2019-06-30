Fog to start, heat cranks up this afternoon

Good Sunday, Tennessee Valley! Patchy fog is noted across the area. The fog will dissipate after additional heating through the morning. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs peaking into the low 90s. The humidity will be high once again today, with dew points near 70. The heat index, for the “feels-like” temperature, will be near 100°.
Next week will bring more Summer-time heat and humidity. Through the week, there will be a small chance for rain during the afternoon. The showers and storms that develop will be in the form of pop-up showers, and mainly catered to the afternoon and early evening hours.
The Fourth of July will bring much of the same. Heat index valued during peak heating hours will soar into the triple digits and showers and thunderstorms will likely pop around the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon. After the air cools after sunset, showers should fade, and fireworks displays should be good to go for most
