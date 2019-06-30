Calhoun to present job-readiness events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Those wanting to know more about the needs of local industries and how Calhoun Community College is working to fill those gaps are invited to attend two upcoming Jobs for Tomorrow events.
The Jobs for Tomorrow initiative was designed to bring awareness to the general public about jobs and training. At the events, representatives from the health care, technical and business/CIS fields will provide brief overviews about their respective companies, discuss current and anticipated job openings and field questions from the public.
In addition, faculty and staff from Calhoun’s job-readiness divisions will provide information regarding training programs.
“We have worked diligently with industry leaders to make these events as effective and informative as possible,” said Ashley Robison, recruitment coordinator.
Jobs for Tomorrow will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, on the Decatur campus and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Huntsville.
Campus tours will be held at both events. Those attending the Decatur campus event will have an opportunity to visit a number of departments.
For more information, email Robison, at ashley.robison@calhoun.edu or Kelli Morris, director of Career Services and Cooperative Learning, at kelli.morris@calhoun.edu.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.