Trump, Xi to talk trade as economic titans jockey for edge

As for Saudi Arabia, Trump has long sought to minimize the crown prince's role in Khashoggi's murder, and has been reluctant to criticize the killing of the royal critic. His administration views the kingdom as the lynchpin of its Middle East strategy to counter Iran. The meeting Saturday comes a week after Trump came to the brink of ordering a military strike on that Iran in retaliation for it downing an American unmanned spy-plane. Trump is also relying on the Saudi government to support his administration's elusive Israel-Palestinian peace plan, which is being developed by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.